× Search Continues for 69-Year-Old Woman Who Disappeared on Mojave Desert Hike 1 Week Ago

Authorities on Friday resumed the search for a missing 69-year-old Arizona woman who vanished exactly one week ago while hiking amid the sweltering heat in the Mojave Desert.

Barbara Thomas was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on July 12 when she and her husband Robert were hiking in the desert approximately 20 miles north of Interstate-40 east of Kelbaker Road, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple somehow became separated, and there’s been no trace of Barbara since.

The search began again Friday at sunrise in the area of Kelbaker and Hidden Hills near I-40.

Search and rescue members are utilizing off-road vehicles, K-9 units and hikers to comb through the desert terrain, according to the release. Aerial support will assist throughout the day.

Crews will face challenging weather conditions, as temperatures are forecast to once again reach triple-digits.

Thomas is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

She was wearing a black bikini, red baseball cap, tan hiking boots and black socks at the time of her disappearance. Thomas did not have a cellphone or any supplies with her.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.