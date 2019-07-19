Suspect Arrested in Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl Inside Trailer in Ventura

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl inside a camping trailer in Ventura has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

The victim told police patrol officers around 1 a.m. on July 12 that she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Wade Austen Allen, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officials said an ensuing investigation backed the girl’s allegation.

Detectives arrested Allen in the 2900 block of Johnson Drive on July 18, police said, and cocaine and ecstasy were allegedly found in his possession.

He was booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a child, an outstanding arrest warrant for DUI and various drug-related charges, authorities said.

No other details have been released.

Police are searching for other possible victims and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Alyse Quiroz at 805-339-4413.