Executive Chef Govind Armstrong joined us live to tell us all about The Lobster in Santa Monica and their 20th anniversary. For more info on The Lobster, you can go to www.TheLobster.com or follow them on social media.
The Lobster Celebrating 20 Years With Executive Chef Govind Armstrong
