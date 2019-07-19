Theatre Director at Panorama City High School Charged on Suspicion of Possessing Child Pornography

A video production and theatre director at a Catholic high school in Panorama City has been charged on suspicion of possessing child pornography, officials announced Friday.

Nain Edred DoPorto, 46, who works at Saint Genevieve High School, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation that stemmed from a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officials did not elaborate on the material that was found in DoPorto’s possession, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said he was charged with one count each of possessing child or youth pornography and possessing more than 600 images of child or youth pornography.

DoPorto was taken into custody at his North Hollywood home, the Los Angeles Times reported. He is in jail on $43,450 bail, arrest records show.

DoPorto appeared in photos in the Los Angeles Daily News in 2013 when the private Catholic high school was rehearsing for their rendition of “Cabaret.”

His LinkedIn page indicates he worked at the high school since 2001.

Anyone with information about Doporto or the case can call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the LAPD at 562-624-4027.