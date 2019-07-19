Video: Moment of Gas Explosion at Murietta Home Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A video that emerged Friday captured the moment a home in Murrieta exploded earlier this week, claiming the life of a utility worker and leaving 15 other people hurt.

The deadly blast took place Monday, killing 31-year-old Southern California Gas Co. technician Wade Kilpatrick, who had been sent to the home in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail to check out a reported gas leak, authorities said.

Contractors had been working at the home prior to the explosion, though the specific cause remained under investigation.