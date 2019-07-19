Video: Moment of Gas Explosion at Murietta Home Caught on Camera



A video that emerged Friday captured the moment a home in Murrieta exploded earlier this week, claiming the life of a utility worker and leaving 15 other people hurt.

A security camera captured the moment a home exploded in Murrieta, killing a utility worker and injuring 15 other people on July 15, 2019. (Credit: Mark Carandang)

The deadly blast took place Monday, killing 31-year-old Southern California Gas Co. technician Wade Kilpatrick, who had been sent to the home in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail to check out a reported gas leak, authorities said.

Contractors had been working at the home prior to the explosion, though the specific cause remained under investigation.

Wade Kilpatrick is seen in this image from a GoFundMe page.

