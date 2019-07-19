× Woman Arrested in Connection With Breathing Machine Stolen From Apple Valley Teen

A woman has been arrested in connection with a home burglary that swept up a 14-year-old girl’s breathing machine last week in Apple Valley, deputies said Friday.

Maria Martinez, 38, of Victorville was taken into custody Thursday after being identified as a suspect in the case, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The teen’s ventilator was taken when thieves broke into her home last Friday, July 12. Three days later, two small suitcases carrying the device’s components were tossed from a vehicle in Victorville, on the 16700 block of Forrest Avenue, investigators said.

Detectives later determined Martinez had the machine in her possession and arranged for it to be dropped off on Forrest Avenue, authorities said.

She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Authorities have not said what else was taken during the burglary, or whether the suspect was found to be in possession of other stolen items.

Martinez was being held on $125,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court July 22, inmate records show.