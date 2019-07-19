Worker Dies After Being Hit by SUV Driving Through Parking Lot of Beaumont Business: Police

An employee died after being struck by an SUV that was driving through the parking lot of a business in Beaumont on Friday, police said.

The fatal crash took place just after 10:20 a.m. in the area of Fifth Street and Beaumont Avenue, according to a post on the Beaumont Police Department’s Facebook page.

A silver Subaru SUV had just exited the westbound 10 Freeway and was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it went into the parking lot of a business and struck someone who worked there, according to police.

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene. He or she has not yet been identified.

The driver received minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 951-769-8500.