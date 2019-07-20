× 7 Men Sought in Azusa Marijuana Shop Robbery

Investigators are looking for seven men who carried out an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary near Azusa earlier this week, officials said.

The crime took place about 5 p.m. at a marijuana shop called B.B.S., 16725 E. Arrow Highway in an unincorporated county area near Azusa, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Elisabeth Sachs said.

A security guard was standing outside when seven men arrived in a silver Hyundai Elantra and confronted him, the lieutenant said.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun and forced the guard inside the business’ waiting room, according to Sachs. He then ordered the guard to escort him into the marijuana showroom.

The other six robbers then began filling bags with cash and jars of marijuana, officials said.

But as they were getting back into their car to flee, the robbers dropped the marijuana jars, which shattered on the ground, Sachs added. The robbers fled with only the money and were last seen heading west on Arrow Highway. No injuries were reported.

Two of the robbers were described as Latino men of about 18 years old, Sachs said. One was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds, with short brown hair, wearing a burgundy shirt and Dickies pants. The other was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds, with short brown hair, wearing a blue and black shirt and dark pants.

The five other robbers were described only as Latino men between 18 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s San Dimas Station at 909-450-2700. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.