× Auto Repair Shop Worker Killed by SUV Speeding Through Parking Lot Identified

Coroner’s officials on Saturday released the identity of a 50-year-old Beamont man who was struck and killed by an SUV that sped through the parking lot of the auto repair shop where he worked on Friday morning, authorities said.

Darren Kritzberger, 50, of Beaumont died in the collision, which took place about 10:20 a..m. at an auto repair shop in the 200 block of East 5th Avenue, according to Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner Office records.

A silver Subaru SUV exited the 10 Freeway near by and drove through the parking lot at high speed, the Beaumont Police Department said in a written statement.

“The driver went through the parking lot of a business and struck an employee of the business,” the statement said. “The employee died at the scene.”

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said. It was not clear whether he would face charges.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was urged to contact Beamont police at 951-769-8500.

33.927609 -116.977784