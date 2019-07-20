× 2 People Found Safe After Boat Capsizes Off Catalina Island

Two people were found safe on shore after their boat capsized near Catalina Island on Saturday morning, triggering a rescue operation, authorities said.

The pair did not sustain any injuries and the vessel has touched the ground, according to a paramedic team in Avalon. Nobody else was missing, the Los Angels County Fire Department said.

Officials learned about the incident at around 10:40 a.m., said Ed Pickett, a supervisor with the Fire Department.

Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard, divers and air units were dispatched to help search for the victims, according to the Fire Department.

The call for resources has since been cancelled, the agency said on Twitter just before 11:30 a.m.

What caused the boat to overturn was unclear. Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

**UPDATE** #westonIC @LACoLifeguards Paramedic Rescue Boat Baywatch Avalon on scene Reporting a vessel aground with 2 persons safely ashore. No Injuries and No missing persons. All incoming resources cancelled. Baywatch Avalon will remain on scene and can Handle. — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) July 20, 2019