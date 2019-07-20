× Daughter Comes Home to Find Mother Dead, Father Stabbed in South Whittier; Investigation Underway: Sheriff

A woman told authorities she came home to find her mother dead and her father suffering from stab wounds in South Whittier Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were called to the home in the area of Allegan Street and Colima Road at about 11:22 a.m. in the unincorporated are of L.A. County., authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His condition is unknown.

Video showed paramedics wheeling a man with blood-soaked clothes on a gurney outside the home.

Ambulances, firetrucks and several sheriff’s vehicles flooded the street in the the quiet residential area, and deputies were seen working outside the house in the area closed off with police tape.

Authorities did not identify any suspect or suspects involved.

Homicide detectives were investigating at the home.

No further details were immediately available.