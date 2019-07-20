× Fatal Shooting Reported in Pomona

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place following a party in Pomona on Saturday night.

The shooting took place just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gillette Road, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

A party had just come to an end nearby when the shots rang out, officials said.

“Numerous people were leaving a party in the area and returning to their parked vehicles in the Park and Ride lot,” according to the statement. “A victim was found suffering from a gun shot wound. The victim did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No description of the victim was available, nor was a suspect description, police said.

“We are actively working the scene to obtain additional information and interview witnesses,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Pomona police at 909 620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.