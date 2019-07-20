× LAX’s Global Entry Enrollment Center Closed Indefinitely Because Staff Is at U.S.-Mexico Border

The Global Entry enrollment center at LAX, designed to ease passage for travelers after an international flight, has closed its offices indefinitely to free Customs and Border Protection workers to work on “the humanitarian and security crisis on our southwest border,” an agency representative said.

Customs and Border Protection officials said they closed the LAX operation on June 23, but the closure apparently has surprised many travelers since then. Stephanie Smith of West Hollywood said she received an emailed appointment confirmation on July 1, then arrived for her July 19 appointment and found the doors locked.

“I would like my $100 back and/or an appointment to get my Global Entry application approved and finalized,” she said in an email to The Times.

Stephanie Malin, a spokeswoman for Customs and Border Protection, said in an email that travelers “should have received notification if their appointment was being canceled.” Malin said she was checking on the LAX situation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.