LAX’s Global Entry Enrollment Center Closed Indefinitely Because Staff Is at U.S.-Mexico Border

Posted 1:38 PM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, July 20, 2019
A file photo shows U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosks at Dulles International Airport on Dec. 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

A file photo shows U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosks at Dulles International Airport on Dec. 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Global Entry enrollment center at LAX, designed to ease passage for travelers after an international flight, has closed its offices indefinitely to free Customs and Border Protection workers to work on “the humanitarian and security crisis on our southwest border,” an agency representative said.

Customs and Border Protection officials said they closed the LAX operation on June 23, but the closure apparently has surprised many travelers since then. Stephanie Smith of West Hollywood said she received an emailed appointment confirmation on July 1, then arrived for her July 19 appointment and found the doors locked.

“I would like my $100 back and/or an appointment to get my Global Entry application approved and finalized,” she said in an email to The Times.

Stephanie Malin, a spokeswoman for Customs and Border Protection, said in an email that travelers “should have received notification if their appointment was being canceled.” Malin said she was checking on the LAX situation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.