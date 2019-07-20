Man in Clown Attire Arrested After Leading CHP on Chase from Orange County to Venice Beach While Hanging Out Sunroof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man wearing a clown costume and hanging out the sunroof of a car led authorities on a pursuit from Orange County to Venice Beach before being taken into custody, officials said.

The bizarre chase began shortly before 3 p.m. in Westminster, California Highway Patrol officials said.

A caller reported seeing the clown hanging out of the sunroof of a car while driving, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

The driver refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over, kicking off a pursuit, the officer said.

The clown-masked suspect headed into Los Angeles County via the northbound 405 Freeway, then took the 90 Freeway to Venice Beach, Brandt said. The driver jumped out of the car and ran onto the beach, where he was captured by officers in front of a crowd of onlookers.

A female passenger who had been riding in the car was not arrested, he said.

The motivation for the driver's unusual behavior was not clear.