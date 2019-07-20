× Man Taken Into Custody on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting, Kidnapping Woman in San Gabriel Valley

A man who is suspected of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a female victim was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies Friday night in the San Gabriel Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies from the Industry sheriff’s station responded to the 200 block of Covina Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Bassett at about 6:57 p.m. and a found a victim with visible injuries, authorities said.

She told deputies that she had escaped after being kidnapped, held against her will and sexually assaulted, according to the news release.

The suspected kidnapper barricaded himself inside his home when the deputies tried to contact him, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Garcia said.

The house was surrounded and a crisis negotiation team responded and talked to the suspect to get him to surrender peacefully, the Sheriff’s Department said.

After talking to him, detectives approached the front door and the suspect walked out and was taken into custody without incident, Deputy Erin Liu said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Authorities did not provide information on her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the suspect.

No further details were available.