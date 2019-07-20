× Person Shot at Glendale Laser Tag Arena

A person was shot at a Glendale laser tag facility on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place at the Zone Lasertag Fun Center, 826 N. Glendale Ave., Glendale Police Department Sgt. Aaron Zeigler said.

A single victim was taken to a trauma center, he said. The wounded victim’s condition was unclear, nor was the persons age or gender.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages, police said.

Anyone with information can reach Glendale police at 818-548-4840.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.