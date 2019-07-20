Pickup Truck Driver Flees After Injuring Off-Duty Deputy in Rollover Crash Near Norwalk Station: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver of a pickup truck fled after injuring an off-duty deputy in Norwalk early Saturday, authorities said.

The crash, which left the white SUV the officer was in upside down, happened around 1:45 a.m. near Pioneer Boulevard and Imperial Highway, about a mile west of the station where the deputy is assigned, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A person behind the wheel of a red 2018 Chevy Silverado collided with the deputy's car and continued traveling northb on Pioneer Boulevard, the Sheriff's Department said.

The female victim was transported to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition, authorities said.

As of 4:20 a.m., officials were still looking for the pickup truck, which they said has the license plate number 15321P2.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA's Lucas Der Mugrdechian contributed to this report.

#LASD Road closure at Imperial Hwy/Pioneer Blvd, @CityofNorwalkCA . Hit n Run suspect driving a RED 2018 chevy silverado Lic #15321P2 N/bound Pioneer from Imperial. Victim hospitalized. Please contact @NorwalkLASD if you witnessed the incident. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 20, 2019