Police Investigating Claims of Illegal Secret Recordings Made at Councilman Jose Huizar's Office

An aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has been placed on leave amid a police investigation into possible illegal recordings made inside one of Huizar’s offices, authorities said Saturday.

LAPD Capt. Gisselle Espinoza said her department launched an investigation this month into reports that a city employee illegally videotaped activities inside the councilman’s El Sereno field office.

Espinoza would not say what was recorded or name the staffer, saying no arrests have been made. Huizar spokeswoman Joella Hopkins issued a statement saying that one of the councilman’s aides has been “suspended and placed on administrative leave” pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We were shocked and angered to learn of any illegal video taping at our field office,” the statement said. “Law enforcement was immediately notified and we fully support their investigation.”

