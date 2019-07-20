Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 20th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a lot to learn and a lot to experience on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look at the video and scroll down this page because the list is LOOOOOOOOON! Enjoy! 😊

-0-

Are You Ready for the NEXT Emergency?: First Aid Using Common Household Items

Saturday, July 20th

9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Instructor: Erin Huey

Cost: $50.00

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

1 800 479 7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

In addition to thousands of items to get us through earthquakes and more, SOS Survival Products offers a variety of emergency preparedness classes. Today, we can learn what to do if we’re in an emergency situation without a first aid kit. The morning class costs $50.00.

For more information about this emergency class and others, take a look at the website: http://www.sosproducts.com.

-0-

Volunteers Needed!

Operation Gratitude

July Assembly Prep & Assembly Day

21100 Lassen Street

Chatsworth

262 674 7281

http://www.operationgratitude.com

Operation Gratitude needs volunteer help for its’ Saturday Assembly Day. The nonprofit organization is working to produce 6,000 Care Packages for deployed service members and another 10,000 Care Packages for veterans and recruit graduates.

The packages will include more than 100,000 letters and cards written by civilians and youngsters plus some of the 10,000 Red, White and Blue Paracord Bracelets received from Operation Gratitude’s 16-day challenge which ended Independence Day.

To learn how you can help, go to the website: http://www.operationgratitude.com.

-0-

Discounted Late Nights

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

There’s a lot going on at PACIFIC VISIONS and the AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC in Long Beach. There are ambassador animals to teach us to better interact with our environment.

In addition to the educational daytime activities, Pacific Visions and the Aquarium of the Pacific offer discounted late nights now through Labor Day. You can find details and prices at http://www.aquariumofpacific.org.

-0-

Plastic Free July!

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

plasticfree.ecochallenge.org

http://www.plasticfreejuly.org

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

By the way, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Pacific Vision reminds us its PLASTIC FREE JULY. CHOOSE TO REFUSE SINGLE USE PLASTIC.

The Aquarium has produced this special Instagram video featuring “Captain Quinn” and “Seymour Shark” providing specific information and guidance.: https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYU4amA41g/?igshid=1cmv8ddotsgm7

For more information about the PLASTIC FREE JULY social media campaign, Captain Quinn and Seymour Shark say we should visit the plasticfree.ecochallenge.org website.

-0-

Closing Sunday, July 21st, 2019

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Closing this weekend, GUO PEI: BEYOND CULTURE, featuring more than 40 breathtaking outfits from world renowned couturière designer Guo Pei, who has dressing for more than 20 years royalty, politicians and celebrities from around the globe. Among them Singer Rihanna, who wore this Guo Pei creation in 2015 to Met Gala in New York City.

GUO PEI: BEYOND CULTURE closes tomorrow, Sunday.

-0-

California Science Center

Exposition Park, Los Angeles

On Saturday, the California Science Center hosts “Apollo 11 Celebration: Looking Back, Leaping Forward,” a day of free admission to see an exhibition featuring space capsules from the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions. Mercury- and Apollo-era space suits will be on view, as will a prized moon rock. Jet Propulsion Laboratory will set up a portable planetarium, and a NASA expert will answer questions. “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition,” a 47-minute version of the acclaimed documentary by Todd Douglas Miller, will screen in the center’s Imax theater (ticketed admission). californiasciencecenter.org

-0-

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org/apollo

View the newest exhibit about the Apollo 11 program on display at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. The exhibit highlights the important contributions that Southern California made to getting us to the moon!

This city boasts a museum on the tract where North American Aviation designed and built the Apollo Command and Service modules. It celebrates the Apollo 11 mission with new themed showcases, including two with memorabilia from former aerospace employees. On Thursday, Lunar Pub Night will feature former aerospace engineers chatting about the Apollo era in two local watering holes. Other activities are scheduled for NASA Day (Friday) and Landing Day (Saturday). The ongoing Apollo Speaker Series, moderated by 40-year aerospace veteran Gerald A. Blackburn, next features Apollo engineering technician Anthony Vidana on July 28. http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The historic Apollo 11 Moon Mission took place July 16th, 1969 through July 21st, 1969. The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

To mark the historic occasion, the Nixon President Library has scheduled an entire Saturday of family-friendly Apollo 11 Mission events, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math demonstrations. If we sport our favorite space/NASA t-shirt or dress like an astronaut there’s a chance we can win special prizes!

-0-

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

THE WORLD OF DA VINCI is new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This celebrates Italian Renaissance painter and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci, who is widely considered to be a genius. You see examples of that genius in the functional inventions on display.

Also here, the musical instruments Da Vinci invented. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

-0-

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org/conservation/vaquita

“Sea of Shadows”

Select Movie Theaters

http://www.nationalgeographic.com

The Aquarium of the Pacific and a team of aquariums and zoos across the country are asking the public to get involved in order to help the smallest cetacean (whale, dolphin, or porpoise) on the planet. Found only in the northern part of the Gulf of California, Mexico, the vaquita porpoise is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. Scientists estimate that only about thirty vaquitas remain. This represents a decline of more than 92 percent since 1997. Unless Mexico extends the gillnet ban enacted in 2015 and enforces regulations to stop illegal fishing, the vaquita will be driven to extinction within five years, according to experts.

WHAT IS THE RISK?

For decades, the vaquita population has been declining due to accidental entanglement and drowning in gillnets used to catch fish (sold primarily domestically) and shrimp (primarily imported into the United States). However, since 2011, there has been a catastrophic decline of vaquitas amid a resurgence of illegal gillnetting for another endangered species, the totoaba. Air bladders from these fish are prized in the illegal wildlife trade in China, selling for thousands of dollars per kilo.

WHAT IS BEING DONE TO SAVE THE VAQUITA?

The government of Mexico is taking unprecedented conservation actions to stop the impact of both illegal totoaba fishing and legal gillnetting by local fishermen. Mexico’s president imposed an emergency two-year ban on gillnets throughout the range of the vaquita in May 2015. The Mexican Navy oversees enforcement and local fishing communities are receiving millions of dollars of compensation for lost income. However, the ban must become permanent if the species is to survive and recover. Importantly, new methods of legal fishing are also being developed. A handful of fishermen working alongside gear experts, government scientists, and nongovernmental organizations, are designing, testing, and implementing innovative new fishing gears that do not use the entangling nets to legally catch fish and shrimp without endangering vaquitas.

The United States is the largest importer of shrimp and seafood products harvested legally in the Gulf of California and seafood consumers can make a difference by purchasing responsibly-sourced seafood – wherever they shop. The Aquarium of the Pacific’s Seafood for the Future partners—Kings Seafood, Santa Monica Seafood, and Catalina Offshore Products—have agreed to purchase the vaquita-friendly seafood for sale in the U.S. when it becomes available.

“Seafood that is produced using the best available science, management, and technologies can be one of the most environmentally friendly sources of animal protein. We need to eat more seafood to support a healthy and sustainable food supply, but we must do so responsibly,” said Kim Thompson, Aquarium of the Pacific Seafood for the Future program manager. “In the case of the vaquita, that means buying the shrimp and seafood fishermen harvest with the alternative fishing gear, thereby supporting those who are working hard to implement the necessary conservation measures to save a species while sustaining their livelihoods.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

It is vital that consumers support the “Vaquita-Friendly” labeled seafood when it comes to the U.S. market. In the meantime, here’s what consumers can do to support conservation efforts for the vaquita and other species that may be impacted by unsustainable fishing practices:

1. Ask where your seafood comes from and how it was caught.

2. You can support fishermen who are working with government and nongovernment organizations to reach conservation goals while sustaining their livelihoods. Some examples and reference sites for these efforts are included below:

o Sustainable Fisheries Partnership:

o The Nature Conservancy: Resilient and Productive Fisheries

3. You can also support businesses and restaurants that sell seafood from environmentally responsible sources. Find businesses and restaurants participating in responsible seafood sourcing programs at:

o FishChoice.com

o Restaurants

o Businesses

4. Build awareness within your social networks about the vaquita and environmentally responsible seafood and use the hashtags #4aPorpoise and #SavingSpecies.

5. Sign the petition: Sign the letter to U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jackson to let the Ambassador know we are behind her and support her doing what she can to encourage Mexican government officials to permanently ban the use of gillnets in the Gulf of California and to increase enforcement against illegal fishing.

Learn more about the rescue mission of the Vaquita in “SEA OF SHADOWS”, a riveting new documentary with the intensity of a Hollywood thriller from National Geographic Documentary Films and winner of the Sundance audience award. When Mexican drug cartels and Chinese traffickers join forces to poach the rare Totoaba fish in the Sea of Cortez, their deadly methods threaten to destroy virtually all marine life in the region, including the most elusive and endangered whale species on Earth, the Vaquita Porpoise.

SEA OF SHADOWS follows a team of dedicated scientists, high-tech conservationists, investigative journalists and courageous undercover agents as well as the Mexican Navy as they put their lives on the line to save the last remaining Vaquitas and bring the vicious international crime syndicate to justice.

-0-

Free!

Guatemalan Masks: Selections From the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

At the Fowler Museum at UCLA we can see the colorful and artistic GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION. This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Free!

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

More than 50 works of artist Ernie Barnes on display at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. This is “Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective.” The exhibition includes Mr. Barnes most famous pieces including “The Sugar Shack”, the art piece that became the album cover for Motown’s Marvin Gaye’s “I WANT YOU!” album.

The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

There are 200 artists; three stages of live music and entertainment; art classes and daily demonstrations; glassblowing; hands-on pottery wheel; craft beer and wine; outdoor eateries and cafes AND MORE!

The Sawdust is located outdoors in a cool three-acre Eucalyptus Grove in the heart of Laguna Beach. Admission is $9.00.

-0-

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

“Beat the Heat!” and follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

History of Chinese Americans in Old Hollywood

Formosa Café

7156 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood

323 850 9050

theformosacafe.com

The historic Formosa Cafe, which has undergone a $2.4 million, two-year face-lift by 1933 Group has reopened. The 1933 Group, owners of La Cuevita, Bigfoot Lodge, and Idle Hour, spent two-and-a-half years and a reported $2.4 million resurrecting the landmark property. The team brought in master craftsmen to meticulously restore what remained of the original Formosa–which operated from 1945 until 2016–while staying true to the look from the spot’s mid-century heyday. They kept many of the most memorable bits of decor, from the autographed black-and-white photos, to the silk lanterns, to that green neon script along Route 66.

The new menu by chef David Kuo harks back to the last owner, Vince Jung, grandson of Lem Quon. Quon’s Cantonese fare is updated with Chinese-American dishes like General Tso's cauliflower, orange chicken, and beef with broccoli. Handcrafted old fashioned Hollywood cocktails are part of the restored restaurant menu as well.

NEW to the Formosa Café is an area that was an outdoor smoking area. It is now the Yee Mee Loo Bar. Pagoda roofing is a big theme at Formosa and is heavily incorporated over the Yee Mee Loo Bar. The roofing tiles on the pagoda here have been sourced directly from Warner Bros Scenic Department. The Formosa, along with other restaurants such as Yee Mee Loo and the Golden Pagoda, all played a big part in shaping Los Angeles in the 20th century.

Because one of the most prominent décor themes in the Formosa features a collection of black and white studio head shots, the 1933 Group wanted to give the Yee Mee Loo areas of the space a part to play: to tell a storied history of Chinese Americans in Old Hollywood. To do this, the 1933 Group tapped Arthur Dong, an Oscar nominated filmmaker and award-winning author whose work centers on Asia Americans in Hollywood film making.

The 1933 Group and Arthur Dong say there needed to be meaning behind the Yee Mee Loo section of the Formosa, and in meeting with Arthur discovered he’s penning a new book called Hollywood Chinese.

The Formosa in many ways IS Hollywood Chinese, so they decided to really tell a story about the influence of Chinese Americans in early Hollywood. The influence of Chinese Americans in Hollywood has gone unrecognized for decades so part of Arthur’s installation is to showcase the influences of early Hollywood. Arthur compiled lots of stuff from a collection of ephemera and photos, movie posters and head shots, to showcase every Chinese actor from a chronological standpoint from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Additional Asian-American-Hollywood influences play a role in the new Formosa.

-0-

Register Now!

Rolling Greens Learn & Grow Workshops

California’s Native Arrangement July 20th @ 11am

$100.00 Includes Everything

Rolling Greens Mateo

1005 South Mateo Street

Downtown Los Angeles

213 271 2047

rghomeandgarden.com/events

Learn something new this Summer at Southern California’s premiere home and garden venue Rolling Greens. It’s suggested we might want to register NOW for their July 20th LEARN AND GROW WORKSHOP, where we can learn how to use California native plants for arrangements. The class fee includes everything you will need.

Workshop registration and information can be found at rghomeandgarden.com .

-0-

Orange County Fair

Acres of Fun

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

This is the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair. We’re invited to have “Acres of Fun” at this Summer’s event now thru Sunday, August 11th, 2019

-0-

Go Little Tokyo's 4th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo

Japanese Village Plaza

335 E 2nd St

Los Angeles

Go Little Tokyo’s Fourth Annual Delicious Little Tokyo returns to Downtown Los Angeles’ favorite foodie neighborhood for two days of food tastings, demonstrations, and workshops on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. Los Angeles’ largest annual Japanese culinary extravaganza is guaranteed both fun and delicious for the whole family and celebrates authentic food and drinks curated from the streets of Little Tokyo with exclusive opportunities to experience diverse flavors found in the heart of DTLA.

To stay up to date on the latest Delicious Little Tokyo announcements and registration for culinary demos, hands-on cooking workshops, food tours, and more visit

golittletokyo.com/delicious or like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. #golittletokyo #deliciouslittletokyo

-0-

Formosa Café Returns

7156 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood

323 850 9050

theformosacafe.com

The landmark West Hollywood Formosa Café was in rough shape when it closed in suddenly December 2016. Well, now the former celebrity hangout is back and better than before!

Bobby Green and his team of the 1933 Group, responsible for the remarkable more than two year renovation and restoration, invite us to stop by for drinks and dinner, featuring what you might describe as “Chinese Comfort Food”, this grand re-opening weekend. Reservation information is available at theformosacafe.com

-0-

Something for the Summer

Shark Shack

Silver Strand State Beach

Coronado

California State University Long Beach

http://www.csulb.edu

The Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab is teaching all of us how to protect ourselves from shark attacks and other dangerous encounters with marine wildlife with this Summer’s SHARK SHACK program. Participants will touch shark jaws, shark skin, learn the stingray shuffle and be able to compare their height to that of an adult white shark.

The ‘Shark Shacks’ pop-up tents will be found at Southern California beaches from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Recently published research from Shark Lab scientists discovered how to more accurately predict juvenile White shark migration, and consequently, potential encounters with swimmers and fishers. That research can be found in the journal PLOS ONE.

-0-

The Bone Adventure Swim Club

2700 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

1 714 604 1414

http://www.theboneadventure.com/swim-club

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, so in Costa Mesa THE BONE ADVENTURE SWIM CLUB provides Summer water pet protection classes and tips. The Dog Swim Club makes the following suggestions to keep your dogs and pets safe and healthy in water, be it a pool, ocean, rive or lake:

• Sunburns – We use baby sunscreen for dogs.

• Drowning – Use of a life jacket with a handle is ideal for any beginner swimming dog. The handle is useful to easily grab a dog from any body of water.

• Exhaustion – Give breaks to keep them from over doing it – 30 minutes of swimming is usually as prime amount of time for the average dog

• Hot temperatures – Can lead to heatstroke or burning their paws. If the ground is too hot for us, it is too hot for them. Always provide clean drinking water and shaded areas.

• Ingestion – Pool water, salt water, sand, foreign objects, dead fish. Provide water and choose clean swimming areas like The Bone Adventure Swim Club.

• Currents & Tides – Never leave dog unsupervised when swimming.

• UTI, Ear Infections & Skin Issues – Always rinse dogs off after swimming.

-0-

California’s Route 66: Hiding in Plain Sight

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 7th Street

Santa Monica

310 395 2290

SantaMonicaHistory.org

Route 66, a 2,448-mile long road connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, became a symbol of the mystique of the open road and an icon of Americana. It figured largely in the history of western expansion in the 20th century, from the desperate 1930s Dust Bowl migration to rambling road trips in the 1950s and 1960s. To illustrate the Route’s history, the exhibition will feature artifacts such as early driving guides, iconic signage and ephemera, and historic photographs from the Santa Monica History Museum Collection. A rare manuscript map for “Proposed Highways,” from the height of the 1920s Good Roads Movement, will also be on display.

Route 66 has a special resonance in Santa Monica history, as the road ends at the intersection of Lincoln and Olympic Boulevards. The exhibition will explore the legacy of “the end of the trail” in Santa Monica, as well as the role that famous local figures like Will Rogers played in promoting Route 66.

The exhibition was developed with the support of the California Historical Route 66 Association. Expert talks are planned to accompany the exhibition, which will feature aspects of the route’s history and current travel recommendations. The exhibition will run June 29 through October 19 at the museum’s premises at 1350 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

-0-

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment.

Dr. Jerry Schubel, President and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, says Pacific Visions is not about bigger tanks for bigger animals. He says this new aquarium expansion is about the one animal that’s putting all the other animals on this planet at risk. It’s about us and our activities that are causing so much trouble.

-0-

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They’re here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

-0-

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

Everything is new at the Roundhouse Aquarium on the Manhattan Beach Pier. The historic property has been completely renovated to teach us about the marine life that exists right here off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org

-0-

Free!

Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

PortraitsofHope.org

This is free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.

-0-

Holy Hollywood History! : The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

The exhibit, which consists of four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), pays tribute to the memory of Adam West and honors Burt Ward – known as the Dynamic Duo, and the iconic show which is still seen today in the U.S. and around the world weekly.

The BATMAN 66 exhibit features original costumes and props from the show, which have not been seen since it originally broadcast from 1966-68. Other highlights include original costumes and costumes recreated due to age and condition representing guest star villlians including The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze – to name a few; life size sculptures of the three famous women who brought Catwoman to life (Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and the original, Julie Newmar) with costumes, as well as Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), and more, including Adam West’s face and mannequin from life-cast molds taken in 1966.

The extensive exhibit also features much sought after collectibles, including a the “gotta-have” children’s lunch box, action figures of every shape and size, batman and robin puppets, rare Batman Ice Cream boxes, drinking cups, board games, and many more extremely rare collectibles from 1966 too numerous to name and, in some cases, never before seen on public display.

-0-

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

-0-

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

TheBroad.org

This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Among the artists featured here, Charles White!

-0-

Free!

Charles White: Plumb Line & the Contemporary

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

A prolific painter, printmaker, muralist, draftsman, and photographer whose career spanned more than half a century, Charles White’s artistic portrayals of black subjects, life, and history were extensive and far-reaching. Plumb Line features contemporary artists whose work in the realm of black individual and collective life resonates with White’s profound and continuing influence.

-0-

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

-0-

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This is a focus on vehicles with a stripped down, minimalist aesthetic from Cool Material favorites like Rem D Koolhaas and Joey Ruiter. It’s an entire collection of vehicles that eschews traditional manufacturing methods, resource allocation and gratuitous complexity in favor of clean yet sophisticated designs that are unlike anything else on the market. If you’re interested in meeting the artists and catching the opening, it’s on June 28th at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA. The ‘Distruptors’ exhibit will run until March of 2020 if you can’t make it to the opening.

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and JRuiter + Studio.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

-0-

Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Winning Numbers presents a selection of Bruce’s finest competition vehicles, each with a story as captivating as its beauty. These machines are regularly driven and appear in this exhibition as a testament to Bruce’s passion and ongoing desire to share with others.

-0-

Let’s make it an interesting Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

