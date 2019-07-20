Suspect Detained After Brush Fire Scorches 3 Acres, Threatens Homes in San Pedro

Firefighters made quick work of a 3-are brush fire that broke out near homes in San Pedro on Saturday as police detained a suspect in connection with it, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 5:45 p.m. along the 900 block of Gaffey Place, next to Leland Park, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Grass, brush and palm trees went up in flames as the wildfire moved dangerously close to houses, officials said. Firefighters set up around four homes to prevent the fire from spreading to them.

The fire was declared extinguished about an hour and a half later after firefighting efforts from both the ground and air, Stewart said. No injuries were reported.

“LAPD report a suspect in custody and LAFD Arson section is on scene for the investigation,” Stewart said in a written statement.

No further details were available.