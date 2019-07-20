Woman Found Dead Inside Tent Off Trail at Cobb Estate in Altadena; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway Saturday after a woman was found dead off a popular trail in Altadena, officials said.

The body was discovered Friday night inside a tent off a trail at the Cobb Estate, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The agency said homicide detectives are investigating the death, the cause of which is still unknown.

The Sheriff's Department did not disclose who found the remains.

Several hikers at the trail's entrance on Saturday said they were shocked to hear about the discovery.

“We have never seen anything like that… This is a very popular trail with children and dogs and all kinds of people," one hiker said.

Another said, “If this is something violent in nature, then of course it’s going to affect us coming here."

A trail through the Cobb Estate, locally known as the "haunted forest," leads to Echo Mountain in the Angeles National Forest. The lumber magnate Charles Cobb built a mansion on the property in 1918 before it was donated to the U.S. Forest Service in 1971.