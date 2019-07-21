× Bicyclist Killed, Driver Sought in Exposition Park Hit-And-Run

Detectives are seeking the driver of a sedan who they say fatally struck a bicyclist in Exposition Park on Saturday night and fled the scene without stopping to help.

The cyclist was riding with his girlfriend about 10:30 p.m. on Jefferson Boulevard at Denker Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan headed west on Jefferson Boulevard at “a high rate of speed,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“The bicyclist was thrown from his bicycle and landed on the roadway,” according to the statement. “The victim’s girlfriend was not injured during the incident.”

The involved car continued on its way without stopping, police said.

Paramedics took the badly injured bicyclist to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name Sunday, pending notification of family.

The City of Los Angeles offers a standing reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification and conviction of drivers involved in deadly hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.