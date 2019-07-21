× Dana Point Man Who Apparently Suffered Blunt Force Trauma Found Dead at Anaheim Cul-de-Sac: Police

A homicide investigation is underway after a passerby discovered a body at a cul-de-sac in Anaheim early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Center Street just before 2:55 a.m. after an individual in the area found a dead man on the ground, according to Anaheim police.

The victim, 48-year-old David Patrick McCabe of Dana Point, had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, authorities said.

A music venue and a number of auto businesses are listed in the area.

Authorities did not provide further details, including a possible motive.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 855-TIP-OCCS or visiting occrimestoppers.org.