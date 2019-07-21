Desperate to Ease Homelessness, California Officials Look to New York’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Policy

Posted 9:18 AM, July 21, 2019, by
Yvonne Boynes, left, and Aisha Martin, center, of the Bowery Residents’ Committee, or BRC, meet Laura Miller as they canvass the Financial District of Manhattan in this undated photo. (Credit: Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Yvonne Boynes, left, and Aisha Martin, center, of the Bowery Residents’ Committee, or BRC, meet Laura Miller as they canvass the Financial District of Manhattan in this undated photo. (Credit: Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Much about California’s homelessness crisis has confounded state and local officials. But what to do about the tens of thousands of people living outdoors has perhaps done so more than anything else.

Searching for a solution, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, co-chairs of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Homeless and Supportive Housing Advisory Task Force, are looking to New York. They want California to enact a legal “right to shelter.”

If adopted, it would compel cities and counties to build enough large shelters to accommodate any homeless person who asks to come indoors. But Steinberg and Ridley-Thomas want to go a step further and also require that homeless people be forced to accept shelter if offered. How the state would enforce the second requirement is unclear.

Both men have been vague about whether this right to shelter would be implemented through state legislation, an executive action by Newsom or whether cities would pass their own ordinances. But it would amount to a major philosophical shift in how California handles homelessness.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.