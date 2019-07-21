Investigation Underway After Gunfire Breaks Out Following Pomona Party, Leaving 1 Dead

Pomona police on Sunday have not announced an arrest hours after a shooting that left one person dead at a local park and ride lot.

Authorities said they learned about shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Gillette Road, near Fairplex Drive.

Several people leaving a party in the area were returning to their cars at a Pomona park and ride lot when gunfire broke out, according to the Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound, the agency said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows officers surrounding the body of a male individual on the ground as a group of mourners nearby held each other.

Officials have not identified the victim nor released a description of a suspect.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

 

