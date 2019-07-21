× L.A. Says It Got Housing for 21,631 Homeless People in 2018 — a Record But Complicated Number

In the pervasive gloom that has surrounded the results of L.A. County’s annual homeless count, officials have repeatedly pointed to one bit of bright news: A record number of people got off the streets and into housing last year.

The 21,631 people who were housed last year using millions of new tax dollars was 23% higher than in 2017 and double the number housed in 2014. Still, the population living on the streets, in vehicles and in shelters climbed 12% in the past year, putting the number of homeless people at nearly 59,000 countywide.

“Had we not housed them it would have looked much worse,” Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, said in a briefing with The Times.

But a breakdown of that number obtained by The Times shows a much more complicated picture of who gets housed and how.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.