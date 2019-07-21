Man Fatally Shot in Vehicle During Suspected Robbery in South L.A., Police Say

A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle during a suspected robbery early Sunday in South Los Angeles, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 4:10 a.m. at a location in the 7300 block of South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Gabriel Cervantes said. The area lies along the border between Manchester Square and Vermont Knolls.

Cervantes described the victim as a man in his mid-20s but did not give any information about a possible suspect. It’s unclear if there is more than one possible suspect involved.

The investigation is ongoing as LAPD units were still on the scene seven hours after shots broke out, Cervantes said.

No other details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.