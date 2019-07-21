Man in Long Beach Was Arguing With Gunman Before He Was Fatally Shot, Police Say

A man fatally shot in Long Beach had gotten into a verbal argument with the gunman just before he was killed early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1200 block of Molino Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe at least one suspect in the shooting and the victim were involved in a “verbal altercation” that led to shots being fired, a news release from the department states. Witnesses told police the shooter, a man, ran from the scene.

No other details about the suspect have been released by police and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending confirmation from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang-related but a possible motive is not known.

No other information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with tips is urged to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard and Adrian Garcia at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tipsters can dial 800-222-8477, text TIPLA with the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.