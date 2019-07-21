× Man Shot to Death in North Hollywood

A 27-year-old man died after he was found shot in a North Hollywood alleyway on Saturday afternoon, police said Sunday.

The gunfire was reported about 6:55 p.m. in an alley near Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement. The unresponsive man was taken to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the alley when he was approached by a light-colored vehicle,” the statement said. “The occupants form the vehicle and the victim had a discussion, and at that time, the victim was struck by gunfire.

A detailed description of the attackers and their car was not available.

Coroner’s officials had not yet identified the victim pending notification of family.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.