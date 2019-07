Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family and friends planned to gather at the gravesite of Melyda Corado on Sunday, a year after she died in a Los Angeles police shootout at a Trader Joe's store in Silver Lake. A memorial service will be held at the Silverlake Community Church at 4 p.m.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 21, 2019.