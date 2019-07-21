‘Reckless’: Police Believe Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach Was Not Killer’s Intended Target

Authorities said Sunday that a Long Beach woman fatally shot a day earlier is not believed to have been the killer’s intended target — describing the shooting as “reckless.”

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1100 block of East 10th Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Genoveva Rivera Robles, 59, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso and rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police. She was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates someone was “discharging a firearm in the roadway near the victim’s residence when more than one of the shots fired entered the home” and struck her, the news release states.

Police said detectives do not believe Robles or her home were the intended target.

“This was a reckless display of criminal behavior,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert G. Luna said in the news release.

No description of a possible suspect(s) or suspected motive has been released by police. Meanwhile, police said additional patrol units have been dispatched to the area.

Luna assured Robles’ family and the local community that police were using all resources possible “to bring those responsible to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to reach Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia and Michael Hubbard at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477, text TIPLA with your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.