Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 21st, 2019

Happy Sunday! There’s something for everyone on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! The report and the list is LOOOONNNNNG!

Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Discounted Late Nights

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

There’s a lot going on at PACIFIC VISIONS and the AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC in Long Beach. There are ambassador animals to teach us to better interact with our environment.

In addition to the educational daytime activities, Pacific Visions and the Aquarium of the Pacific offer discounted late nights now through Labor Day. You can find details and prices at http://www.aquariumofpacific.org.

-0-

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise Exhibition

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org/conservation/vaquita

“Sea of Shadows”

Select Movie Theaters

http://www.nationalgeographic.com

The Aquarium of the Pacific and a team of aquariums and zoos across the country are asking the public to get involved in order to help the smallest cetacean (whale, dolphin, or porpoise) on the planet. Found only in the northern part of the Gulf of California, Mexico, the vaquita porpoise is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. Scientists estimate that only about thirty vaquitas remain. This represents a decline of more than 92 percent since 1997. Unless Mexico extends the gillnet ban enacted in 2015 and enforces regulations to stop illegal fishing, the vaquita will be driven to extinction within five years, according to experts.

WHAT IS THE RISK?

For decades, the vaquita population has been declining due to accidental entanglement and drowning in gillnets used to catch fish (sold primarily domestically) and shrimp (primarily imported into the United States). However, since 2011, there has been a catastrophic decline of vaquitas amid a resurgence of illegal gillnetting for another endangered species, the totoaba. Air bladders from these fish are prized in the illegal wildlife trade in China, selling for thousands of dollars per kilo.

WHAT IS BEING DONE TO SAVE THE VAQUITA?

The government of Mexico is taking unprecedented conservation actions to stop the impact of both illegal totoaba fishing and legal gillnetting by local fishermen. Mexico’s president imposed an emergency two-year ban on gillnets throughout the range of the vaquita in May 2015. The Mexican Navy oversees enforcement and local fishing communities are receiving millions of dollars of compensation for lost income. However, the ban must become permanent if the species is to survive and recover. Importantly, new methods of legal fishing are also being developed. A handful of fishermen working alongside gear experts, government scientists, and nongovernmental organizations, are designing, testing, and implementing innovative new fishing gears that do not use the entangling nets to legally catch fish and shrimp without endangering vaquitas.

The United States is the largest importer of shrimp and seafood products harvested legally in the Gulf of California and seafood consumers can make a difference by purchasing responsibly-sourced seafood – wherever they shop. The Aquarium of the Pacific’s Seafood for the Future partners—Kings Seafood, Santa Monica Seafood, and Catalina Offshore Products—have agreed to purchase the vaquita-friendly seafood for sale in the U.S. when it becomes available.

“Seafood that is produced using the best available science, management, and technologies can be one of the most environmentally friendly sources of animal protein. We need to eat more seafood to support a healthy and sustainable food supply, but we must do so responsibly,” said Kim Thompson, Aquarium of the Pacific Seafood for the Future program manager. “In the case of the vaquita, that means buying the shrimp and seafood fishermen harvest with the alternative fishing gear, thereby supporting those who are working hard to implement the necessary conservation measures to save a species while sustaining their livelihoods.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

It is vital that consumers support the “Vaquita-Friendly” labeled seafood when it comes to the U.S. market. In the meantime, here’s what consumers can do to support conservation efforts for the vaquita and other species that may be impacted by unsustainable fishing practices:

1. Ask where your seafood comes from and how it was caught.

2. You can support fishermen who are working with government and nongovernment organizations to reach conservation goals while sustaining their livelihoods. Some examples and reference sites for these efforts are included below:

o Sustainable Fisheries Partnership:

o The Nature Conservancy: Resilient and Productive Fisheries

3. You can also support businesses and restaurants that sell seafood from environmentally responsible sources. Find businesses and restaurants participating in responsible seafood sourcing programs at:

o FishChoice.com

o Restaurants

o Businesses

4. Build awareness within your social networks about the vaquita and environmentally responsible seafood and use the hashtags #4aPorpoise and #SavingSpecies.

5. Sign the petition: Sign the letter to U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jackson to let the Ambassador know we are behind her and support her doing what she can to encourage Mexican government officials to permanently ban the use of gillnets in the Gulf of California and to increase enforcement against illegal fishing.

Learn more about the rescue mission of the Vaquita in “SEA OF SHADOWS”, a riveting new documentary with the intensity of a Hollywood thriller from National Geographic Documentary Films and winner of the Sundance audience award. When Mexican drug cartels and Chinese traffickers join forces to poach the rare Totoaba fish in the Sea of Cortez, their deadly methods threaten to destroy virtually all marine life in the region, including the most elusive and endangered whale species on Earth, the Vaquita Porpoise.

SEA OF SHADOWS follows a team of dedicated scientists, high-tech conservationists, investigative journalists and courageous undercover agents as well as the Mexican Navy as they put their lives on the line to save the last remaining Vaquitas and bring the vicious international crime syndicate to justice.

-0-

Plastic Free July!

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

plasticfree.ecochallenge.org

http://www.plasticfreejuly.org

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

By the way, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Pacific Vision reminds us its PLASTIC FREE JULY. CHOOSE TO REFUSE SINGLE USE PLASTIC.

The Aquarium has produced this special Instagram video featuring “Captain Quinn” and “Seymour Shark” providing specific information and guidance.: https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYU4amA41g/?igshid=1cmv8ddotsgm7

For more information about the PLASTIC FREE JULY social media campaign, Captain Quinn and Seymour Shark say we should visit the plasticfree.ecochallenge.org website.

-0-

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. Now until August 1st, all cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00.

Adopt a cat or kitten at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, and certificate for free health exams.

This adoption special is only for qualified adopters.

View adoptable pets and adoption facts at spcaLA.com

-0-

Catapalooza

LA Animal Services and The Pet Care Foundation

Discounted Adoption Fees on All Cats & Kittens

At All Six LA City Animal Services Center

1 888 452 7381

http://www.laanimalservices.com

Kitten season is larger than ever this year, so Paula Kent Meehan's The Pet Care Foundation is sponsoring the CATAPALOOZA event at all six Los Angeles City Animal Services Centers on July 20th and 21st to promote cat and kitten adoptions. Last year, this event found homes for over 150 fantastic felines! Catapalooza will feature reduced adoption fees, decorations, and treats for center visitors.

-0-

Closing Today!

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Closing today at the Bowers Museum, GUO PEI: BEYOND CULTURE, featuring more than 40 breathtaking outfits from world renowned couturière designer Guo Pei, who has dressing for more than 20 years royalty, politicians and celebrities from around the globe. Among them, Singer Rihanna, who wore this Guo Pei creation in 2015 to Met Gala in New York City.

GUO PEI: BEYOND CULTURE at the Bowers Museum closes today.

-0-

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

THE WORLD OF DA VINCI is new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This exhibition celebrates Italian Renaissance painter and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci, who is widely considered to be a genius. You see examples of that genius in the functional inventions on display. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it.

-0-

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

There are 200 artists; three stages of live music and entertainment; art classes and daily demonstrations; glassblowing; hands-on pottery wheel; craft beer and wine; outdoor eateries and cafes AND MORE!

The Sawdust is located outdoors in a cool three-acre Eucalyptus Grove in the heart of Laguna Beach. Admission is $9.00.

-0-

Orange County Fair

Acres of Fun

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

There’s new food, new rides, new fun, new educational and agricultural experiences at the 2019 Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa. We’re invited to have “Acres of Fun” now thru Sunday, August 11th.

-0-

Free!

Guatemalan Masks: Selections From the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

At the Fowler Museum at UCLA we can see the colorful and artistic GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION. This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

“The Greatest Show on Dirt!”

Bill Pickett Rodeo

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

Industry

http://www.billpicketrodeo.com

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo celebrates and honor Black Cowboys and Cowgirls and their contributions to building the west. We highlight the irrefutable global appeal of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls in the West and the stories behind a sub-culture that is still strong today. BPIR also serves as a cultural event and opportunity for families to enjoy and embrace the cowboy culture, while being educated and entertained with reenactments, history highlights, and western adventure.

-0-

Free!

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

More than 50 works of artist Ernie Barnes on display at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. This is “Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective.” The exhibition includes Mr. Barnes most famous pieces including “The Sugar Shack”, the art piece that became the album cover for Motown’s Marvin Gaye’s “I WANT YOU!” album.

The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

“Beat the Heat!” and follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

Apollo 11: First Steps Edition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Southern California celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon.

At the California Science Center, in this special giant-screen edition of Todd Douglas Miller’s critically acclaimed Apollo 11 documentary, created exclusively for science centers and museum theaters, the filmmakers reconstruct the exhilarating final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission—one of humanity’s greatest achievements and the first to put men on the Moon.

With a newly-discovered trove of never-before-seen 70mm footage and audio recordings, Apollo 11: First Steps Edition joins Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, the Mission Control team and millions of spectators around the world, during those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.

Fasten your seat belts and get ready to be lifted off to the moon in this adrenaline-filled, immersive experience on our 7-story IMAX screen!

-0-

Apollo 11: The Immersive 360 Adventure Live Show

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena

http://www.rosebowlstadium.com/events

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/apollo-11-tickets-61564504089

At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, staged in the groundbreaking, purpose-built Lunar Dome, Apollo 11 is described as an immersive live show performed by 20 actors under 40,000 square feet of stunning 360° video projection and brought to life by world-class theatre design, a full orchestral score and life-size rockets.

Regular parking is free.

Ticket information is available at http://www.rosebowlstadium.com/events.

-0-

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary with the Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

There is a week of Apollo 11 activities at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey!

Space View the newest exhibit about the Apollo 11 program on display at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. The exhibit highlights the important contributions that Southern California made to getting us to the moon!

Also, there is Apollo Summer Camp, for campers ages 9-years old to 14-years old.

Registration is now open.

-0-

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

And, in Yorba Linda, there is this extraordinary exhibition at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum!

The historic Apollo 11 Moon Mission took place July 16th, 1969 through July 21st, 1969. The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. The exhibition is outstanding.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience will transport visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Artifacts and objects featured in the exhibit include:

• Buzz Aldrin’s penlight used in the Lunar Module and Apollo 11 patch worn on the surface of the moon

• NASA X-15 silver-gleaming pressure suit used to train Neil Armstrong and America’s first astronauts in the 1950s

• Moon rocks from the lunar surface, acquired during the Apollo 15 and Apollo 17 missions

• Oval Office telephone that President Nixon used to call Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as they explored on the lunar surface

• Presidential Medal of Freedom Award presented to astronaut Michael Collins by President Nixon

• Original of President Nixon’s draft speech prepared in the event of a “moon disaster”

• A 3-D printed, life-sized statue of Neil Armstrong in his space suit, as he climbed down the ladder of the Lunar Module on the moon

• A giant, exact recreation of an Apollo mission command module

Visitors will sit in a 1969 American living room and watch the moon landing just like people all over the world did on the historic night 50 years ago.

All subsequent lunar landings happened during the Nixon administration, and Richard Nixon remains the only president with his name on a plaque on the lunar surface.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-