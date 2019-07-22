12-Year-Old Arcadia Boy Found in Good Health After Family Reports Him Missing

A 12-year-old boy was back at home Monday after being reported missing by his family in Arcadia, police said.

Tristan Chou was found in good health, according to Arcadia police.

The agency previously said the boy was last seen in the early hours of Sunday at his home in the 100 block of Diamond Street.

“Tristan’s family is unsure as to where he might be,” the agency said earlier. Police said the child does not have any medical or mental health issues.

Authorities described Tristan as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with black hair and black eyes.