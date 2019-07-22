The Pocket-Sized Gadget that Helps You Get a Workout Anywhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We test out a new fitness device that tracks your strength and helps you get a great workout no matter where you are!

The gadget is called Activ5 and not only does it helps you work out, but it has sensors so you know if you’re actually getting stronger. The palm-sized gadget is powered by a single AAA battery and links up with your phone to lead you through 5-minute isometric workouts.

I found it to be effective but tricky to get the hang of. I liked how it gamified working out and lets you get in strength training without going to the gym. Watch the video to see the full review!

