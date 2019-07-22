Angels Mourns Tyler Skaggs’ Death, Celebrate His Life at Memorial Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tears flowed first, and then the words. Speaking would not come easily for Andrew Heaney on this day. There are mercifully few baseball players practiced in the art of eulogizing a teammate.

But there are few Tyler Skaggs stories that can be told without a smile or a laugh, or both. So Heaney talked about the one day this spring when Skaggs revved up his monster F-250 truck, and he jumped in for a ride.

Skaggs was the resident disc jockey in the Angels’ clubhouse, always trying to discover the newest, latest and loudest in music. As the two pitchers rolled along, a soft piano intro somehow made its way through the speakers.

The song was “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, recorded two decades before Skaggs’ birth.

