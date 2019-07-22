‘Botched Carjacking’ Killer in Paramount Who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Long Beach Gets Life in Prison

A man who authorities say fatally shot a 26-year-old man in a botched carjacking in Paramount before sexually assaulting and beating another robbery victim in Long Beach the same day has been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors announced Monday.

Sherman Myles pleaded no contest last month to counts of first-degree murder — with the special circumstance allegation that the crime was committed during a robbery — and attempted premeditated murder. His sentence holds no possibility of parole.

The 31-year-old shot and killed Macvell Holmes during a carjacking on Nov. 5, 2017, and later carjacked a woman in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The second robbery was another brutally violent attack.

“Myles beat her with a handgun and sexually assaulted her,” a news release from the DA’s office reads. “After she was able to escape the moving vehicle, the defendant hit her with the vehicle at a high rate of speed.”

The case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department.