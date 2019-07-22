Coachella Valley Woman Arrested in Connection With Video Showing Children Smoking Weed: Police

A Riverside County woman is in custody after allegedly being caught on video giving marijuana to young children, investigators said Monday.

Detectives began investigating 36-year-old Elaina Kabler of Desert Hot Springs after several people reported July 10 that disturbing video of the crime was circulating on social media, Desert Hot Springs police said in a news release.

Video obtained by KESQ in Palm Springs shows a child holding a pipe and holding a flame to it. What appears to be pot can be seen in the smoking device’s bowl.

“I have been through CPS (child protective services) 14 times,” a woman can be heard saying as what appears to be another child holds the pipe.

KESQ identifies Kabler as the children’s mother, and police told the station the children involved are about 12 and 6 years old.

Authorities served a search warrant in 66600 block of Third Street and took Kabler into custody last Wednesday, July 17.

She was arrested on suspicion of three counts of supplying marijuana to a child under 12 and three counts of child endangerment, official said.

Police Kabler’s bail is set at $50,000.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 30, inmate records show.