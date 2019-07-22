× Crews Suspend Daily Searches for 69-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Mojave Desert Hike

Authorities on Monday suspended daily searches for a 69-year-old woman who disappeared earlier this month while hiking in above 100-degree weather in the Mojave Desert.

Barbara Thomas was wearing only a bikini, hiking boots and a red baseball cap when she was last seen around 2:30 p.m. July 12. The Bullhead City, Arizona, woman and her husband, Robert, were hiking in the Mojave National Preserve about 20 miles north of Interstate 40 east of Kelbaker Road, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

Barbara became separated from Robert without any supplies or a cellphone and hasn’t been seen since.

Although rescue crews have ceased daily searches, additional operations will be conducted when new information is learned in the investigation, authorities said.

On Sunday, rescuers ended their daily search early because of “extreme temperatures,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

No evidence of Barbara was located Sunday.

Rescuers have been using off-road vehicles, K-9 and aerial units and hikers to comb through the desert area, with temperatures routinely in the triple digits.

Barbara is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen wearing a black bikini, red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks.

The investigation into her whereabouts is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Nicholas Clark at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.