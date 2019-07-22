BREAKING: FBI Searches DWP Headquarters in Downtown L.A. After Serving Warrants

Posted 10:25 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, July 22, 2019

The FBI conducted a search of the downtown headquarters of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, officials said.

The FBI conducted a search on July 22, 2019, of the downtown headquarters of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.(Credit: David Zahniser / Los Angeles Times)

“There is a search taking place at the DWP building. The affidavit in support of the search warrant is under seal by the court,” said Rukelt Dalberis, an FBI spokesman in Los Angeles.

A champagne-colored van was parked outside the DWP headquarters with a placard saying FBI and Official Business.

The search comes during an FBI investigation into Los Angeles City Hall. Federal investigators have cast a wide net for information about foreign investment in Los Angeles real estate development, according to a search warrant that names an array of political and business figures.

