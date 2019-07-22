Fire Engulfs 99 Cents Only Store in Culver City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flames engulfed a 99 Cents Only Stores location in Culver City early Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at the store in the 12000 block of Washington Boulevard, a fire official at the scene told KTLA.

Video showed the fire was still burning as of 5 a.m. while firefighters continued to spray water into the building.

The structure's roof had already collapsed and some of the walls were beginning to crumble.

Officials have not determined a cause for the fire.

Some nearby residents said they believe the fire started at the back of the store. The store was closed when the fire began.

No injuries were reported and no other businesses were in danger, a spokesperson for the Culver City Police Department said.

**Traffic Advisory**

Avoid the area of Washington Blvd and Rosabell Street. Streets are closed in the area due to a structure fire. — Culver City PD (@Culver_cityPD) July 22, 2019