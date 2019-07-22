Fontana Police Investigating After Dead Body Found in Tree

Fontana police are investigating after a dead body was found in the branches of a tree on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., a woman arriving to an appointment at the San Antonio Community Clinic, in the 16400 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway, calling police saying she had seen a body in the tree branches, according to Daniel Romero with the Fontana Police Department.

Fontana police and San Bernardino County Fire paramedics arrived and confirmed there was a deceased person in a tree.

Investigators are on scene to conduct the investigation.

Details on the victim’s identity or cause of death are not yet available.