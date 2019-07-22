Fontana Police Investigating After Dead Body Found in Tree

Posted 7:35 PM, July 22, 2019, by

Fontana police are investigating after a dead body was found in the branches of a tree on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., a woman arriving to an appointment at the San Antonio Community Clinic, in the 16400 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway, calling police saying she had seen a body in the tree branches, according to Daniel Romero with the Fontana Police Department.

Fontana police and San Bernardino County Fire paramedics arrived and confirmed there was a deceased person in a tree.

Investigators are on scene to conduct the investigation.

Details on the victim’s identity or cause of death are not yet available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.