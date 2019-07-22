Glendale Woman in Coma After Fiancee Allegedly Struck Her With Hammer; Suspect Remains at Large

Brian Cruz is shown in photos released by the Glendale Police Department on July 19, 2019.

A woman is in a medically-induced coma days after her fiancee allegedly hit her and her mother repeatedly with a hammer, and authorities continue to search for the suspect, officials said Monday.

The younger victim, who has not been identified, was hit in the face and head several times in a home on the 600 block of West Wilson Boulevard early July 19,  according to Glendale police. She suffered several bone fractures and her finger was amputated.

Her mother, who tried to intervene in the attack, was also struck in the head with the hammer. She was treated and eventually released from the hospital.

Glendale police released this photo of a truck used by a man wanted on suspicion of beating his fiancee and her mother on July 19, 2019.

Both victims live at the home, but it is unclear whether the suspect lives there as well.

The suspect, Brian Cruz, 28, left the scene and was driving a black GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck, with a black license plate No. BCG1129.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Cruz has family in Mexico and may flee the country. He has a prior DUI arrest, police said.

Police described the incident as a “very vicious assault,” and the motive behind the crime remains unclear.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

