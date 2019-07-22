Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of Man in South L.A.

Posted 12:06 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, July 22, 2019

Homicide detectives responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

A man was shot to death somewhere in the 1300 block of East 78th Street about 8:37 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The area is located in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

No information has been released about how authorities believe the shooting unfolded, a possible motive or who may be a possible suspect. The victim’s identity has also not been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 mobile app” on Google play or the App Store or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.

