L.A. County to Vote on Fee Hikes That Could Make a Day at the Beach More Expensive

Surfers, sunbathers and campers could soon be asked to shell out more for a day at the beach, with Los Angeles County supervisors poised to approve a set of fee increases Tuesday.

If approved, the proposal would boost parking fees at several popular beaches for the first time in a decade, as well as increase the cost of amenities such as equipment rentals and field trips. The vote would also establish new fees for camper vans and birthday parties — all in an attempt to reduce what officials say is a large deficit for beach services.

“When it comes to cleaning the beaches and maintaining the restrooms and other infrastructure on the county’s beaches, we currently are operating at about a $20-million deficit,” county spokeswoman Carol Baker wrote in an email. “Existing fees are not covering the full cost of maintenance, nor will the fee increases.”

About 50 million people use L.A. County beaches every year. Taxes cover the majority of operating and maintenance costs.

