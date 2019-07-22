LAPD Motor Officer, Cyclist Taken to Trauma Center After Crash in Sepulveda Basin: Fire Officials

Posted 12:43 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13PM, July 22, 2019
An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident in a file image (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer and a bicyclist were injured in a crash in the Sepulveda Basin early Monday afternoon, officials said.

The collision took place just after noon in the 16400 block of West Burbank Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The motor officer and cyclist were both transported to a local trauma center, the alert stated.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

No additional details have been released about the collision.

