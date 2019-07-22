LAPD Motor Officer, Cyclist Taken to Trauma Center After Crash in Sepulveda Basin: Fire Officials
A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer and a bicyclist were injured in a crash in the Sepulveda Basin early Monday afternoon, officials said.
The collision took place just after noon in the 16400 block of West Burbank Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.
The motor officer and cyclist were both transported to a local trauma center, the alert stated.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
No additional details have been released about the collision.
Check back for updates on this developing story.