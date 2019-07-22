Local Drummer Found Beaten to Death Outside Anaheim Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating the death of a local drummer found beaten to death not far from the Anaheim bar where he was last seen alive.

Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to an industrial cul-de-sac in the 1500 block of West Center Street, after a passerby found the victim, later identified as 48-year-old David Patrick McCabe, of Dana Point.

McCabe was a well-known drummer in the Orange County punk rock scene.

McCabe's injuries were "consistent with blunt force trauma," Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.

Candles, flowers, and messages of love now sit at the site where McCabe's body was found.