LAPD Responds to Report of Stabbing in Mount Washington

Posted 7:40 AM, July 22, 2019, by
A crime scene with yellow police tape is shown in a file photo. (Credit: E+ via Getty Images)

A crime scene with yellow police tape is shown in a file photo. (Credit: E+ via Getty Images)

Los Angeles police were investigating a stabbing report in Mount Washington early Monday morning.

Officers responded to 3400 Glenalbyn Drive after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 2:40 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

There was no immediate information on whether the unidentified victim was a man or a woman. He or she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The victim – who may have been left with laceration wounds – and the assailant were believed to know each other, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect address and city in which the incident occurred. The post has been updated.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.