× LAPD Responds to Report of Stabbing in Mount Washington

Los Angeles police were investigating a stabbing report in Mount Washington early Monday morning.

Officers responded to 3400 Glenalbyn Drive after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 2:40 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

There was no immediate information on whether the unidentified victim was a man or a woman. He or she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The victim – who may have been left with laceration wounds – and the assailant were believed to know each other, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect address and city in which the incident occurred. The post has been updated.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.