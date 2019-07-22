LAPD Responds to Report of Stabbing in Mount Washington
Los Angeles police were investigating a stabbing report in Mount Washington early Monday morning.
Officers responded to 3400 Glenalbyn Drive after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 2:40 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.
There was no immediate information on whether the unidentified victim was a man or a woman. He or she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.
The victim – who may have been left with laceration wounds – and the assailant were believed to know each other, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.
Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect address and city in which the incident occurred. The post has been updated.
KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.