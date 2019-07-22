Muslim Employee Suing L.A. Dept. of Water and Power Over Harassment, Discrimination Allegations

L.A. Department of Water and Power employee Saiara Shams, who is suing the utility and four co-workers, appears in an undated photo. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

An employee of the L.A. Department of Water and Power is suing the utility, along with four of her colleagues, over what she is calling a years-long campaign of harassment, retaliation and discrimination.

Saiara Shams, 41, filed a lawsuit in L.A. Superior Court earlier this year, alleging her co-workers made derogatory comments about her religion, retaliated after she reported wasteful contracts and prevented her from moving up the ranks at DWP.

Shams also filed complaints with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

DWP spokesman Michael Ventre declined to comment, citing pending litigation. “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously,” he said.

