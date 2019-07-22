Officials Searching for NorCal Mother of 3 Missing Since Last Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a missing 33-year-old mother of three last seen a week ago in the Pleasant Valley area, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Heather Gumina Waters broke her collarbone last Monday and had complained about being in pain after being released from the hospital, the missing woman's mother, Joanna Russell, said.

Gumina Waters spent that night at her Pleasant Valley area house. By Wednesday, both she and her car, a 2005 black Infiniti coupe, had vanished.

Russell says she's sleep deprived and scared with no one hearing from her daughter in several days.

"It is very unlike her to not contact anyone," Russell said. "That’s why there’s a concern for her safety right now and a concern that she had a broken collarbone. So, I'm praying that someone will hear this or have seen something or might know something and please report it to the sheriff's."

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office confirms its deputies are also searching for Gumina Waters and her car, sharing photos on social media.

Russell says the black Infiniti coupe has distinctive pink markings, like two ribbon stickers on the back window and a pink gas cap lid that says "His Queen."

In the meantime, Russell says she and Gumina Waters' three kids are starting to fear the worst.

Her 4-year-old grandson is especially worried.

"We can’t even really tell him. He keeps looking for his mom and he wants to go over there and he can’t," Russell told KTXL. "Each day that goes by, the hopes of finding her OK get a little bit more scary."

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s still too early to release many details on the case and, at this point, they are not organizing any sort of search party. They are looking for tips from anyone who may have seen Gumina Waters on Tuesday or Wednesday in the Placerville or Pleasant Valley area.

Anyone who has information on the missing woman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 530-621-6600.