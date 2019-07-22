Oxnard Man, 24, Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Repeatedly Molesting 2 Young Girls Living With Him

A 24-year-old Oxnard man was sentenced to 24 years in state prison for molesting two young girls repeatedly, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Alberto Barreto was convicted of committing lewd acts upon children under the age of 14 after admitting to Oxnard police that he touched the intimate body parts of two girls, according to prosecutors.

For more than a year, between May 2017 and September 2018, Barreto molested the girls “on multiple occasions” while they were living inside the same home as him, the DA’s office states in a news release.

Following his arrest, criminal charges were filed against Barreto on Oct. 10, 2018. He pleaded guilty to charges on June 19.

The new release does not state how or whether he knew the victims. No other details have been released.